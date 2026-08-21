Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda planned to marry rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar; reveals why she withdrew divorce petition
Sunita withdrew her divorce petition and claimed Govinda and actor Komal Rani Swarnkar were planning to marry.
The drama surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has taken another turn, with Rakhi Sawant publicly standing by Sunita amid the couple’s ongoing controversy. The latest development came after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition and then made a startling claim about Govinda and actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita shared the revelation during a phone call with Rakhi, who was speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai. Rakhi put the call on speaker, giving those around her a chance to hear Sunita’s side of the story.
Sunita makes a shocking claim
During the conversation, Sunita claimed that she decided to withdraw her divorce case because Govinda and Komal were allegedly planning to get married. “Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke plan me the woh log (I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married),” Sunita said, explaining why she took back the petition.
Rakhi immediately supported her decision and told her, “That’s good. Like I said, you did the right thing by withdrawing the case”.
The conversation also saw Rakhi urging Sunita to protect her financial interests. Speaking about Govinda’s reported wealth, Rakhi said, “Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani (Just focus on the ₹200 crore. Forget everything else. If some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please, do me a favor and get everything transferred to your name first)”.
During her conversation with Rakhi, she also referred to Komal as “Chicken Tikka” and spoke about how upsetting it was for her to see the two together. After the call ended, Rakhi made it clear that she believed Sunita deserved support. “Ghar ki aurat galat nahi hai. Main uske saath hoon (The woman of the house is not in the wrong. I stand with her),” she told the paparazzi.
How the controversy began
The latest allegations come after Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar were spotted together at an airport. Following their appearance together, Sunita made strong comments about the actor. Speaking to paparazzi, she called Govinda “Komal's sugar daddy” while questioning their equation.
Govinda asks Sunita to watch her language
Govinda has also addressed the controversy, particularly taking issue with the language used by Sunita. In a video message via a paparazzi, the actor asked her to be more careful about the words she uses, especially given her public image. “Sunita ji aap bahut zyada ma behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hai. Youngsters aapse ummeed karte hain ki jis tarah ka aap vyavhar karengi, they will follow it. Don't do this. Sasta kar diya hai yeh ma behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahi (Sunita ji, you've started abusing too much. Youngsters will see your behaviour and follow it. Don't do this. They have cheapened the names of mothers and sisters. This is not expected from you),” he said.
Sunita withdraws divorce petition
Sunita was seen at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on August 19, accompanied by her son Yashvardhan. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed that she had withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed around two years ago. “It has been going on for two years, but it's finally over now. Today, Sunita Ji submitted a petition for withdrawal at the family court in Bandra,” Shashitold HT City.
At the same time, Shashi expressed disappointment over the way the matter had become a public discussion. He questioned why the case had been filed if it was ultimately going to be withdrawn, saying, “If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?”
Govinda's comeback film Roopa
Amid the controversy surrounding his personal life, Govinda is also preparing to return to the big screen with Roopa after nearly seven years away from films. Roopa also introduces Komal Rani Swarnkar as its female lead, while Govinda is associated with the film as its producer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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