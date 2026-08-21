Sunita Ahuja claims Govinda planned to marry rumoured GF Komal Rani Swarnkar; reveals why she withdrew divorce petition

The drama surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has taken another turn, with Rakhi Sawant publicly standing by Sunita amid the couple’s ongoing controversy. The latest development came after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition and then made a startling claim about Govinda and actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita shared the revelation during a phone call with Rakhi, who was speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai. Rakhi put the call on speaker, giving those around her a chance to hear Sunita’s side of the story. Rakhi Sawant tells Sunita Ahuja to secure ₹200 crore as Govinda marriage controversy escalates.

Sunita makes a shocking claim During the conversation, Sunita claimed that she decided to withdraw her divorce case because Govinda and Komal were allegedly planning to get married. “Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke plan me the woh log (I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married),” Sunita said, explaining why she took back the petition.

Rakhi immediately supported her decision and told her, “That’s good. Like I said, you did the right thing by withdrawing the case”.

The conversation also saw Rakhi urging Sunita to protect her financial interests. Speaking about Govinda’s reported wealth, Rakhi said, “Aap ₹200 crore par dhyaan do. Sab chhodo. Doosri-teesri koi aa gayi na, sab hadap legi. Aap pehle apne naam sab kuch kar lo please, meherbaani (Just focus on the ₹200 crore. Forget everything else. If some other woman comes along, she’ll snatch it all up. Please, do me a favor and get everything transferred to your name first)”.

During her conversation with Rakhi, she also referred to Komal as “Chicken Tikka” and spoke about how upsetting it was for her to see the two together. After the call ended, Rakhi made it clear that she believed Sunita deserved support. “Ghar ki aurat galat nahi hai. Main uske saath hoon (The woman of the house is not in the wrong. I stand with her),” she told the paparazzi.