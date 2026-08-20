‘Why this tamasha?’ Govinda’s manager questions Sunita Ahuja over filing for divorce, then withdrawing plea later

On Wednesday, Sunita Ahuja was spotted outside a family court with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, and their advocate. Her appearance further fuelled public interest in the family’s personal life. Later, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed against the actor and questioned why she had filed it in the first place if it was eventually going to be withdrawn. Sunita Ahuja takes back divorce plea against Govinda.

Govinda's manager reacts to Sunita Ahuja withdrawing divorce plea In an interview with NDTV, Govinda’s manager said that while Sunita’s decision to withdraw the divorce plea was a happy development, he questioned why the matter had been allowed to escalate in the first place. He said the couple’s differences had played out in the media for nearly one-and-a-half to two years, causing unnecessary damage to their reputation. He added that disagreements are common in relationships, but once a dispute reaches the courts, it becomes public knowledge — something he felt could have been avoided in this case.

He further questioned why Sunita had filed for divorce only to withdraw the plea later, saying, "Zarurat nahi thi jaane ki. Ghar ki baatein ghar mein reh ke, baith ke baatein karke, bahut sab cheezein hoti hain. Aaj wapas lena tha, to kiya tha kyun? Ye baat ka mujhe dukh ho gaya. Kahe ko phir tamaasha hum log ban gaye? (There was no need for people to know about it. Matters concerning the family could have been discussed and resolved privately, within the home. If the intention was to withdraw the case today, then why was it filed in the first place? That is what saddens me. Why did we have to become a spectacle for everyone?)."

He added that Govinda had no reaction to the development and said, "Bhagwan sabko sadbuddhi dein, sab log buddhi se chalein (May God grant wisdom to everyone and may people act sensibly. That is what is best). Bas yahi achha hai. Confusion and misunderstandings within a family can be resolved by sitting together and talking. Problems may become big, but they are not impossible to sort out."

Sunita Ahuja spotted at family court On Wednesday afternoon, Sunita was spotted leaving the family court with her son, Yashvardhan. Surrounded by paparazzi, she chose not to address questions about the reason for their visit. Instead, staying true to her witty personality, she told photographers, “Birthday manane aaye hai (I came to celebrate birthday)” before getting into her car.

Her visit to the family court came shortly after her strong reaction to Govinda being spotted at an airport with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Referring to the two appearing together publicly amid speculation that they were promoting something, Sunita called Govinda a ‘sugar daddy’. Govinda later warned her to stay within her limits and not ‘defame’ him further.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The couple kept their marriage under wraps until after the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Nearly a decade later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Sunita reportedly filed for divorce from Govinda at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, the couple later appeared to dismiss the divorce rumours by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. More recently, Govinda was also seen supporting Sunita on her shows Lock Upp Season 2 and Maa Hai Na.