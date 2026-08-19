Sunita Ahuja visits family court with son after making ‘sugar daddy’ claims against Govinda: ‘Birthday manane aaye hai’

Sunita Ahuja was spotted at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on Wednesday with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja and their advocate, adding to the growing public interest around the family’s personal life. Sunita and actor Govinda have been married for nearly four decades, but their relationship has been under the spotlight in recent years following her candid comments about their marriage. Sunita Ahuja spotted at Bandra Family Court with son Yashvardhan amid ongoing troubles with Govinda. [Also read: Govinda performs at Pattaya club amid feud with wife Sunita Ahuja; fans say, ‘better than doing pan masala ads’] Sunita visits family court On Wednesday afternoon, Sunita was seen wearing a striped shirt and trousers as she left the family court with Yashvardhan. Surrounded by paparazzi, she chose not to address questions about the reason for their visit. Instead, staying true to her witty personality, she told the photographers, “Birthday manane aaye hai (I came to celebrate birthday)” before getting into her car.

Later in the day, HT City learnt that there is no cause for concern. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said that Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce petition, and that the couple are doing fine. She had reportedly filed for divorce from him at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. “Sab log darr kyun rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai (Why is everyone afraid? Sunita ji has withdrawn her case. This is actually a reason to be happy),” Sinha said. Addressing concerns over Sunita’s demeanour at the court, Sinha said, “Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem huyi, par ab sab theek hai dono mein (She looked so angry that everyone must have thought something was wrong, but everything is fine between the two of them now.)”