Govinda slams wife Sunita Ahuja over abusive remarks: ‘You have made the name of mothers and sisters very cheap’

In a recent video shared by a paparazzo, Govinda called out Sunita for openly using abusive language. He said, "Sunita ji aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hai (Sunita ji you are abusing a lot these days). If people get inspired by you...everyone will see your real face. Youngsters will look at you, and the way you behave, they will follow it. What if people start abusing you like that? We will be embarrassed if that happens. Don't do this. You have made the name of mothers and sisters vey cheap. This is not expected from you."

The war of words between actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja , shows no signs of dying down. After calling out Sunita for maligning his name and causing a hindrance to his upcoming projects, the actor has now slammed his wife for using abusive language in front of the camera.

What did Sunita say? Sunita had earlier reacted to Govinda's appearance with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar and questioned his decision to be seen with her. She said, “The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”

Govinda accuses Sunita of jeopardising his projects In another paparazzo video, Govinda criticised Sunita for allegedly using him and asking him to come on cooking show and Lock Upp for her own benefit. He also accused her of sabotaging his upcoming projects and attempting to damage his reputation.

He said, "But now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to make me lose people's respect, defame me or do something that could affect my business. People from poor families come into the film industry; please don't humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, power, wealth and respect. God has given you everything. But that doesn't mean you should humiliate someone who doesn't have these things. It doesn't suit you."

Govinda also reacted to Sunita calling him a "sugar daddy" and defended his decision to work with younger female actors. He said, "Actors across the country have worked with young female actors. They got good films, fame and respect, and they also got opportunities to work with younger actors, which is why they continue to look young. You do not want me to look young."