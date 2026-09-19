BLACKPINK’s Rosé drops ‘New Trick’ with star-studded Apple collaboration

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has unveiled her latest solo single, New Trick, an energetic garage-punk track about overcoming difficult experiences and moving forward with confidence. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Released on September 18, the song was co-produced by Amy Allen, who previously worked with Rosé on her global hit APT., and Andrew Wells, who collaborated with the singer on Stay a Little Longer. Rosé has revealed that the track was written during a busy period in New York shortly after she attended the Met Gala.

The music video adds another high-profile collaboration to the release. According to The Black Label, the video was created with Apple to mark the launch of the iPhone 18 and was directed by Dave Meyers, known for his work with artists including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande.

Rosé recently reflected on her growing solo catalogue with a light-hearted remark about APT., joking that it may be “the cutest”, while leaving fans to decide which song they prefer.