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Chungha rushed to emergency room, cancels university festival performance

Chungha was taken to an emergency room after a health issue and cancelled her Kyonggi University festival performance, The Korea Times reported

Updated on: Sep 19, 2026, 16:12:37 IST
By Shagun Roy
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K-pop singer Chungha has cancelled a scheduled performance at Kyonggi University after being taken to an emergency room early Friday due to a health issue, The Korea Times reported.

K-pop singer Chungha
K-pop singer Chungha

Chungha was set to perform at the university’s College of Tourism and Culture festival, but the student council announced her absence on social media. According to the report, the singer was still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The organisers said they were coordinating with an agency to arrange a replacement artist for the festival. They apologised to students who had been looking forward to Chungha’s performance and said the cancellation was due to the unexpected circumstances.

Chungha debuted in 2016 as part of girl group I.O.I after appearing on Mnet’s audition show Produce 101. Following the group’s disbandment, she pursued a successful solo career. She recently parted ways with MORE VISION, the agency founded by rapper Jay Park, after three years.

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