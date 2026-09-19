‘We are really good friends’: Sai Ketan Rao on marriage rumours with Shivangi Khedkar

The actor also opens up about the two-year break he took after Bigg Boss and the uncertainty that came with being away from work. During this phase, he says, watching others around him take up new projects would naturally make him question his own journey. “Har koi bahar kuch kar raha tha.Tu kya kar raha? You are sitting idle. But then I give a thought ki let's sit and develop your own self.” Instead of allowing the break to become a source of frustration, Rao chose to use the time to work on himself and his skills. Meanwhile, rumours have once again surfaced about Rao’s alleged marriage to Shivangi Khedkar. While he dismisses the speculation, he admits that he hopes to have a happy family in the future. “I mean we are really good friends, really, really good friends. But yeah I look at a happy family. I should have a good, loving, happy family around me. And it should be happening very soon” As he looks ahead, Rao is also exploring opportunities beyond the Indian entertainment industry. The actor reveals that he has begun auditioning for international projects and says the response so far has been encouraging. “so lately I have started giving auditions to. Hollywood production houses and things are going in a good way. I given a few auditions and a few producers, they have liked it”

Sai Ketan Rao with shivangi Khedkar