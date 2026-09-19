We were confident: Santosh Davakhar on 'Gondhal' being picked as India's Oscar entry

"We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film," Davakhar, who also serves as the screenplay and story writer of the film, told PTI.

The Marathi-language thriller was picked as India's submission for the Best International Feature category for the 99th Academy Awards on Friday.

Mumbai, Director Santosh Davakhar says the team behind "Gondhal", India's official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, were "confident" about the film's chances and hopes its celebration of the country's vibrant culture and heritage will resonate with international audiences.

How is 'Gondhal' different from other Indian films perceived by international audiences?

How is 'Gondhal' different from other Indian films perceived by international audiences?

Why was 'Gondhal' chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2027?

Why was 'Gondhal' chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2027?

What is the storyline of the film 'Gondhal' submitted for the Oscars?

What is the storyline of the film 'Gondhal' submitted for the Oscars?

"Gondhal" was among 33 films submitted for consideration, spanning multiple languages and genres. The list includes both big-budget spectacles and indie films such as "Dhurandhar", "Border 2", "Peddi", "Main Vaapas Aaunga", "Ikkis", "Haq", "Governor", "Hanuman Ansh", "Teeghi", "Balan The Boy", "Dorothy", "Shape of Momo", and "Angh", among others.

Set against the backdrop of Gondhal, a traditional ritual of rural Maharashtra featuring music, dance and mythology, the film revolves around a newlywed couple.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Suman, a suffocating young bride, who uses her lover Sarjerao's obsession in Gondhal ritual and turns sacred tradition into a deadly chess match.

"Internationally, there's a perception about Indian films that they are about poverty and casteism. I thought I should make film, which will represent our heritage, and 'Gondhal' represents the varied culture and heritage of India.

"We've a culture that we are proud of and we've all brought that out in our film in a different way. It is one of the best crime thriller films," the director, who previously made short films such as "Adnyat", "Antar 19" and "Ajanvruksha" said.

For both the Indian and international audiences who have not watched "Gondhal", Davakhar said his film offers an opportunity to experience India's rich heritage and described it as "a gem".

The film stars acclaimed actors Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, alongside newcomers like Ishita Deshmukh and Nishad Bhoir, among others. The music is scored by the veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Davakhar said they are now working towards an extensive promotional campaign in the US ahead of the awards show, which will take place on March 14, 2027.

Prior to the award ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is scheduled to announce a 15-film shortlist for the International Feature Film category in December, followed by nominations voting in January, 2027. The final five nominees will be announced by the end of January.

"We've a plan for the next six months as to how to ahead about it. I know what responsibility India has given to us. We are going to make our best efforts," Davakhar added.

Last year, director Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama "Homebound" was India's official entry for the Academy Awards and it made it to the 15-film shortlist but failed to secure a spot among the final five nominees.

No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.

Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category – Mehmoob Khan's "Mother India", Mira Nair's "Salaam Bombay" and Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Lagaan". Deepa Mehta's "Water", starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada.

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