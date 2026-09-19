‘Samay Raina, sorry’: Farah Khan has a hilarious reaction to being called #1 YouTuber in recent vlog. Watch

If there’s one person who has pivoted their career and found success, it has to be choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who kicked off her second innings as a YouTuber. She recently visited lifestyle vlogger Saba Ibrahim and her husband Khalid Niaz’s new Mumbai home. She had a hilarious reaction when she was called the #1 YouTuber while there. Farah Khan and Samay Raina are both popular on YouTube.

Farah Khan apologises to Samay Raina Saba was showing Farah around her home when the choreographer-filmmaker noticed the play buttons YouTube had sent her to mark her success. When she remarked about it, Saba hoped that she would get a diamond play button soon. As Farah expressed scepticism, Saba said, “You began vlogging after us but have surpassed us all.”

Later, Saba also told Farah, “People love your hard work and the love with which you make your videos. You also make them fun.” Khalid interjected and said, “I think she is the number one YouTuber right now.” Farah immediately started protesting. Turning to the camera, she folded her hands and said, “No, no. Samay Raina, sorry. There are so many big YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, too.”

But Saba pointed out that she and Khalid meant she was the top YouTuber for the family audience, and Farah seemed to agree.