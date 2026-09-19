Cha Eun Woo targeted in secret surveillance; woman in her 50s booked by Seoul police for planting listening device

South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun Woo is at the centre of a privacy investigation in Seoul after a woman in her 50s allegedly planted listening devices under a café table while he was having a private conversation. Police reportedly caught the woman when she returned to the café to remove the devices. Cha Eun Woo allegedly targeted by hidden recording devices, woman caught returning to Seoul café.

The woman has been booked by the Yongsan Police Station for allegedly violating South Korea’s Communications Secrets Protection Act. She is being investigated without detention as police look into how the devices were placed, whether they could record conversations and whether any private discussion involving Cha Eun Woo was actually captured.

What police allege happened According to Korean news outlet Sports Chosun, the woman allegedly planted listening devices under a table at a café in Seoul’s Yongsan District on two separate occasions in August. Cha Eun Woo was reportedly at the café on both days, where he was having a private conversation with an acquaintance.

The first incident took place on August 23. Police believe the woman returned to the café on August 29, when Eun Woo was there again, and allegedly placed additional devices under the table. One report said five listening devices were installed during the two visits. Investigators are now checking the devices to determine what they may have recorded and whether any of Eun Woo’s private conversations were captured.

Police investigate phone and possible motive The said woman was emergency-arrested at the café, but was later released after prosecutors did not approve the emergency arrest, according to reports. She is now being investigated without detention as police continue to gather evidence and piece together what happened.

Police have also taken her mobile phone for forensic examination. They are checking whether she acted on her own and how she allegedly obtained the listening devices.

Investigators are also trying to understand why Cha Eun Woo was allegedly targeted and what she planned to do with any conversations the devices may have picked up. Police have not disclosed any further information, as the investigation is still underway.