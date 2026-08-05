Explained: Yoo Yeon Seok loses $2.1 million appeal, Cha Eun Woo battles $9.12 million case amid celebrity tax crackdown

South Korean entertainment industry has been under increasing tax scrutiny and some of the biggest names have come under scanner. Actor Yoo Yeon Seok and singer-actor Cha Eun Woo have become entangled in separate tax cases that involve billions of won each. While the two celebrities have already paid the amounts contested, neither dispute is finished yet. The actors are still trying to dispute their tax assessments through the courts because, in their view, the question here is the interpretation of tax laws and not evading them. Yoo Yeon Seok and Cha Eun Woo have paid their tax bills but are still fighting the assessments. Here's why their cases are making headlines.

The two cases fit into the framework of the National Tax Service's crackdown on one-person agencies established by celebrities. Tax officials are certain that these corporations are used to register personal incomes as business revenues, thus paying fewer taxes. Here is what is going on with the two cases.

Yoo Yeon Seok's tax appeal has been dismissed Yoo Yeon Seok, popularly known for his roles in Hospital Playlist, When the Phone Rings, has been in the headlines for a while now. His tax issue began in March 2025 after the National Tax Service audited Forever Entertainment, the one-person agency he established in 2015 to manage his entertainment activities. During the investigation, tax officials concluded that the company did not play a substantial role in supporting his entertainment work. As a result, they determined that part of his earnings should have been treated as personal income instead of corporate income.

The actor was initially asked to pay around 7 billion won ($4.91 million) in taxes. However, after Yoo requested a pre-assessment review, tax authorities accepted that there had been an issue of double taxation and reduced the amount to around 3 billion won ($2.1 million). Yoo paid the revised tax bill in full but challenged the decision by filing an appeal with the Tax Tribunal.

On August 5, 2026, it was reported that the Tax Tribunal rejected Yoo Yeon Seok's appeal, effectively siding with the National Tax Service and upholding the 3 billion won tax assessment. Responding to the latest development, his agency Kingkong by Starship said the matter is still not completely over. “This matter stems from a difference in views regarding the interpretation and application of tax laws, and not all related procedures have been concluded at this time,” they said in a statement to Star News.

The agency also clarified that the dispute is based on different legal interpretations rather than tax evasion. It added that Yoo Yeon Seok has always fulfilled his tax obligations throughout his career. With the appeal now dismissed, Yoo's legal team is expected to consider filing an administrative lawsuit against the National Tax Service to continue contesting the decision.

Cha Eun Woo's tax appeal is still under review K-pop star Cha Eun Woo, who is currently serving in military as a mandatory protocol, has also been involved in this controversy. His case involves a much larger tax assessment and a different set of allegations.

Before beginning his mandatory military service, the actor underwent an intensive tax audit in July 2025 by the Seoul Regional Tax Office's Investigation Division 4. According to tax authorities, a company registered under Cha Eun-woo's mother's name was placed between the actor and his agency, Fantagio, through service contracts. Officials argued that this arrangement allowed some of his earnings to be taxed at lower corporate rates instead of higher personal income tax rates.

The original tax assessment was reportedly close to 20 billion won ($14.03 million). After adjustments, the final amount was reduced to around 13 billion won ($9.12 million), which Cha has already paid in full. In early July 2026, the actor formally filed an appeal with the Tax Tribunal, arguing that the assessment was not justified.

His agency Fantagio confirmed the appeal, in a statement, as reported by Soompi, which read, “Cha Eun Woo has filed a tax appeal in accordance with legally prescribed procedures to receive a judicial review. As the process is ongoing, we regret that we cannot provide specific details at this time.”

The investigation also had financial consequences for Fantagio. In August 2025, the agency reportedly received an additional tax bill of 8.2 billion won ($5.75 million) after authorities concluded that it had processed false tax invoices issued by the company set up under Cha's mother's name.

If the Tax Tribunal rules in Cha Eun Woo's favour, he could receive a refund of the tax he has already paid. If the appeal is rejected, he can still challenge the decision by filing an administrative lawsuit. A final decision is expected after he completes his military service in January 2027.

Why South Korea is targeting one-person agencies It is clear that the number of entertainers who create their own one-man agency has been rising for several years now. According to the tax authorities, these agencies provide financial advantages in the form of much lower corporate tax rate than the top individual income tax rate. These corporations may claim business expenditures, including salaries, cost of styling and makeup, among other things.

However, it seems that many of these agencies exist solely on paper without actually performing enough business activities to warrant these tax savings. In addition, cases of celebrity taxation conducted by the tax authorities increased significantly during the last few years. The amount of unpaid taxes reportedly grew from 3.9 billion won in 2020 to 30.3 billion won in 2024.