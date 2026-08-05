Amruta Khanvilkar, Himanshu Malhotra staying separately since 1.5 years, no divorce talks yet: ‘We are still married’
Although the two actors are staying at different places right now, they still maintain a good relationship and keep in touch.
For about a year and a half now, actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have been leading separate lives, but the couple has taken no steps to legally end their marriage. Although the two actors are staying at different places right now, they still maintain a good relationship and keep in touch. The actors said that they are still married and in cordial terms with each other.
[Also read: Step inside Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar’s Mumbai home ‘Ekam’ a space defined by soft tones and timeless charm]
Amruta and Himanshu living separately
According to a report in Times of India, a source told the publication, “Yes, Amruta and Himanshu have been living separately for the past year and a half, but there has been no conversation about a legal separation or divorce. They continue to share a warm friendship and remain in regular touch, discussing both personal matters and work.”
The source further revealed that the couple decided to live apart due to financial matters, different work goals, and duties to their own families. Because of these reasons, it made the most sense for them to get separate places for now. They are currently taking some time and space to figure out what works best for them. Only time will tell if they will eventually move back in together or decide to get a legal divorce.
When the publication reached out to the two actors, they jointly said, “We are still married. Beyond that, we do not wish to comment on our personal lives.”
A relationship that began over two decades ago
It was on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 where Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra first met. They fell in love and after many years of being together, they got married in January 2015. That same year, Amruta and Himanshu participated in Nach Baliye 7 and ended up winning the dance reality show.
As far as their careers go, Amruta Khanvilkar has had a flourishing career in the field of Marathi cinema, starring in movies such as Arjun, Saade Maade Teen, Aayna Ka Bayna and Baji. She has been consistently seen in Hindi films and series. She was most recently seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main.
On the other hand, Himanshu Malhotra has made appearances in Hindi movies like Phoonk, Himmatwala and Raazi. As for him, he has worked on several TV serials like Bhagonwali - Baante Apni Taqdeer, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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