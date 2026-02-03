Amruta Khanvilkar: Casting calls aren’t in an actors hand, the only way is to produce or direct

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar, recently seen in the web series Taskaree: A Smugglers Web, and best known for her roles in films such as Raazi (2018) and Malang (2020), believes that casting today is very different from when she started out nearly two decades ago. Amruta Khanvilkar

The 41-year-old says that while she is aware that casting decisions today can be influenced by factors such as social media popularity and follower counts, she does not allow it to affect her. “Casting is not in an actor’s hands. Casting based on followers does not make sense. How would one know if they lost a role because the other person has more social media followers?,” she says, adding, “If an actor wants complete control, the only way is to produce or direct. Otherwise, all you can do is focus on your craft and stay authentic.”

She shares that she consciously ensures such factors do not impact her outlook. “If I lost a role, it was never meant to be. You win some, you lose some. That’s the nature of this industry, it’s unpredictable. We as actors, can’t get bothered by why we lost the role, as one would never know the real reason. Having said that, you can’t live with regret,” she says.

Amruta says OTT platforms have been game-changers, not just for her, but for many actors: “It has given actors more space and content to experiment from. In long-format storytelling, especially, the writing becomes crucial. The arc, the timeline, the way characters evolve over seasons, all of that matters. Now, makers also want to experiment with not only content but with actors. One change that I consider refreshing is seeing how women characters have evolved.”

She also describes working with filmmakers who resist boxing women into stereotypes as a learning experience. “I love it when makers treat characters as characters, not as genders. A woman can be nurturing and still be fierce. She can be in her jeans and shirt and completely kicka**, and that should feel normal,” she ends.