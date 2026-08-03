Glasgow passes the Commonwealth Games baton to India in style

The 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow ended on Sunday night, with the baton passing on to India, as Ahmedabad is set to host the 2030 edition. The closing ceremony saw a celebration of Indian culture with performances by musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Manushi Chhillar and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. The celebrations culminated with the handover of the CWG flag from Commonwealth Sport president Dr Donald Rukare to Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and finally to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, marking the official countdown to Amdavad 2030.

The CWG 2026 closing ceremony on Sunday had an array of performances lighting up the evening as India were handed over the baton to host the games in 2030. (Photos: PTI and Reuters)