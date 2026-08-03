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    Glasgow passes the Commonwealth Games baton to India in style

    Music, dance and the Commonwealth Games flag handover marked India's moment in the spotlight as Ahmedabad officially took over as 2030 hosts.

    Published on: Aug 3, 2026, 19:50:41 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    The 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow ended on Sunday night, with the baton passing on to India, as Ahmedabad is set to host the 2030 edition. The closing ceremony saw a celebration of Indian culture with performances by musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Manushi Chhillar and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. The celebrations culminated with the handover of the CWG flag from Commonwealth Sport president Dr Donald Rukare to Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and finally to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, marking the official countdown to Amdavad 2030.

    The CWG 2026 closing ceremony on Sunday had an array of performances lighting up the evening as India were handed over the baton to host the games in 2030. (Photos: PTI and Reuters)
    The CWG 2026 closing ceremony on Sunday had an array of performances lighting up the evening as India were handed over the baton to host the games in 2030. (Photos: PTI and Reuters)
    Manushi Chhillar performed a vibrant dance act on India’s National Song Vande Mataram.
    Manushi Chhillar performed a vibrant dance act on India’s National Song Vande Mataram.
    Neeraj Chopra passing on the CWG flag to Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha as India will host the 2030 edition.
    Neeraj Chopra passing on the CWG flag to Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha as India will host the 2030 edition.
    Shankar Mahadevan was joined on stage by sons Siddharth and Shivam.
    Shankar Mahadevan was joined on stage by sons Siddharth and Shivam.
    Rishab Rikhiram Sharma teamed up with Scottish piper Ross Ainslie.
    Rishab Rikhiram Sharma teamed up with Scottish piper Ross Ainslie.
    Australian pop star Delta Goodrem delivered high-energy performance.
    Australian pop star Delta Goodrem delivered high-energy performance.
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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Glasgow Passes The Commonwealth Games Baton To India In Style
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Glasgow Passes The Commonwealth Games Baton To India In Style
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