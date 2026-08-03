Vin Diesel on Fast Forever: It is the best script I have read in decades, I am still crying

Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the film, took to Instagram on Saturday to share update about the film. In the caption, accompanying a trailer for the upcoming theatrical re-release of the original The Fast and the Furious , hitting theaters on Aug. 21 for its 25th anniversary, the actor wrote: “I just read the Fast Forever script by [Michael Lesslie]. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying.”

Actor Vin Diesel is extremely about the script of the Fast Forever which is the eleventh and the final film of the Fast & Furious franchise. The film is slated to release in theaters in 2028.

In the post he wrote: “You have no idea... When March 17th 2028 comes… you will thank God you got to see the first one in the theaters this summer.” It will be directed by Louis Leterrier, who also directed Fast X.

Diesel, announced in February 2024 that the next film would serve as the finale. “Over the past three and a half years, we’ve been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale,” he said at the time.

The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto and Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce. Besides Fast Forever, the actor will be seen in xXx 4 and Riddick: Furya.