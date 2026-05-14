Vin Diesel cries, hugs Paul Walker's daughter Meadow at The Fast and the Furious' Cannes screening: ‘He was my brother’

Vin Diesel looked dashing as he arrived for the screening wearing a special jacket with the words “Fast Forever” written in rhinestones. At the screening, Diesel spoke about his bond with Paul and hugged Meadow Walker as he broke down while remembering him. "I pray that in your life you have a brother like Paul... It wasn't on the script at first that this blond-haired, blue-eyed guy would be a brother to me." Speaking about Meadow, he said, "The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker. I'm gonna go and shed a tear real quick," he said, according to Variety.

Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Paul Walker shared a bond that went beyond the big screen. After Paul’s death, Vin has been a constant source of support to the actor’s family. During the recent screening of The Fast and the Furious at the Cannes Film Festival, marking the franchise’s 25th anniversary, Vin teared up while remembering his co-star and dear friend. Apart from the film’s star cast, Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, was also present at the screening.

After the screening got over, Diesel addressed the crowd again and said, "I just want you all to know, the only reason why we're making the finale of Fast for 2028 is because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty. You make us want to make you all proud."

Apart from Vin, actors Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez, producer Neal H. Moritz, Universal chairman Donna Langley, and Meadow Walker were also present at the screening.

Fast & Furious franchise The first film of The Fast and the Furious franchise was released in 2001. This was followed by 10 more films in the franchise over the years. Furious 7 (2015) was the last film Paul acted in before his death in 2013. Now, the next instalment of the franchise, Fast Forever, is scheduled to release on March 17, 2028.