Matthew Perry buried alongside Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher at famous Hollywood cemetery

Matthew Perry was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California on Friday, November 3. The cemetery is opposite the Warner Bros Studios where the iconic sitcom Friends was filmed for 10 years. Perry's funeral was a private service attended by his close friends and family, including his costars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courtney Cox. Perry's stepfather was also present during the service. The late 17 Again star was buried alongside some of the prominent actors in Hollywood, including Paul Walker (Fast and Furious) and Carrie Fisher (Star Wars). Matthew Perry arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, in West Hollywood, California (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry's coffin seen being brought into church as family and pals gather to mourn Friends star

Famous stars buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park

Also buried at the iconic Hollywood cemetery are- Walt Disney, Stan Laurel of Laurel & Hardy, Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, Bette Davis, who was once one of the highest-paid women in the US, Willie Garson (Sex And The City), Lee Van Cleef (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly), and Anne Heche (Psycho). Although the criteria for burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park is not necessarily fame, it is mainly populated by late actors, musicians, and other famous people. The iconic resting place comes with a hefty price tag of around $6,800 as revealed by Fox in 2019.

ALSO READ: ‘I'd ask myself, for how long can I look at her,’ Matthew Perry once had a major crush on Jennifer Aniston

Peter Gabriel's song left Perry's mourners in tears

During Perry's funeral, his loved ones were left in tears after Peter Gabriel's 1986 single Don't Give Up featuring Kate Bush was played towards the end. According to an insider as per the DailyMail, the emotional lyrics of the song touched their hearts. The outlet revealed, “There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.” The notable lyrics from the song read, “Don't give up, 'Cause you have friends, Don't give up, You're not the only one, Don't give up, No reason to be ashamed, Don't give up, You still have us.”