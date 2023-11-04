Matthew Perry's coffin seen being brought into church as family and pals gather to mourn Friends star

On Friday, the cast of Friends along with some of Matthew Perry's family members were seen in Los Angeles for the late actor's private funeral at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills. Jennifer Aniston, who was the first to arrive alongside her bodyguards mostly kept by herself till the rest of the party joined her. Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, were all seen wearing black to mourn the loss of their dear friend. Perry's father John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also seen at the service. In exclusive pictures obtained by the New York Post, the late Friends actor's coffin was seen being carried into the church by his loved ones. FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo(REUTERS)

In the pictures, which were also shared on X, formerly Twitter, Perry's family and friends can be seen hugging each other emotionally. The cemetery where he was laid to rest is opposite the Warner Bros studios, where the iconic sitcom Friends was filmed for 10 years. Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles mansion. He is said to have died of an apparent drowning, however, no concrete cause of death has yet been made official. At the time of his death, Perry was 54 years old. Fans all over the world have been mourning the tragic death, which came as a shock to those who knew him.

The Seventeen Again star struggled with drug addiction throughout his life. He reflected on his journey afflicted with addiction and depression in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Additionally, the late actor also faced loneliness in the days leading up to his death. His longtime barber recently revealed Perry's longing to be with someone. He also revealed how the Friends actor wanted to have children but never had luck in finding someone “he could trust.” Perry's life had been full of misfortunes. He once revealed how almost died of an overdose and got a second chance at life.