KitKat heist in Europe sparks hilarious reactions as 4,00,000 bars stolen: ‘Fast and Furious chocolate edition?’
Internet erupted in humour after 12 tonnes of KitKat were stolen in Europe.
A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe, prompting a wave of humorous reactions online after the brand confirmed the incident in an official statement.
(Also read: Over 4,00,000 KitKat bars stolen in Europe, brand confirms: ‘Thieves made a break with more than 12 tonnes’)
The popular chocolate brand revealed that around 12 tonnes of KitKat products were stolen while being transported across Europe. The consignment was travelling between the company’s factory in Central Italy and its destination in Poland when it disappeared.
Taking to Instagram, the official KitKat account addressed the incident and reassured consumers that the theft would not affect supply or safety.
In its post, the company wrote: “Official Statement. We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland. We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected. Thank you.”
Internet reacts with humour
Soon after the announcement, social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and disbelief at the scale of the theft.
One user joked, “Is this a lead up to the new Fast and Furious movie?” while another quipped, “My buddy actually loves Kit Kats. So much he’s got 12T in his room.”
Some users were simply puzzled by how such a large shipment could vanish. “My brain trying to figure out how someone can get away with 12T KitKats without anyone noticing until the last minute,” wrote one commenter.
Others wondered about the logistics of hiding such a huge quantity of chocolate. “How are they gonna keep all of that from melting,” one user asked.
Some comments leaned fully into the humour surrounding the incident. “And you’ll never catch me,” wrote one person jokingly, while another asked in disbelief, “Wait, this really happened?”
Theft involved more than four lakh chocolate bars
According to details shared by the brand, the stolen shipment included 4,13,793 units from its new chocolate range. The consignment weighed around 12 tonnes and disappeared during transit between the production facility and distribution point.
KitKat is owned by Swiss food giant Nestlé. A spokesperson for the brand also addressed the unusual theft with a touch of humour.
“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate,” the spokesperson said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More