KitKat heist in Europe sparks hilarious reactions as 4,00,000 bars stolen: ‘Fast and Furious chocolate edition?’

A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe, prompting a wave of humorous reactions online after the brand confirmed the incident in an official statement. Internet reacted with hilarious comments after KitKat confirmed 12 tonnes of chocolate were stolen during transit across Europe. (AFP)

(Also read: Over 4,00,000 KitKat bars stolen in Europe, brand confirms: ‘Thieves made a break with more than 12 tonnes’)

The popular chocolate brand revealed that around 12 tonnes of KitKat products were stolen while being transported across Europe. The consignment was travelling between the company’s factory in Central Italy and its destination in Poland when it disappeared.

Taking to Instagram, the official KitKat account addressed the incident and reassured consumers that the theft would not affect supply or safety.

In its post, the company wrote: “Official Statement. We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland. We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected. Thank you.”