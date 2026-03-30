Over 4,00,000 KitKat bars stolen in Europe, brand confirms: ‘Thieves made a break with more than 12 tonnes’

A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has been stolen in Europe, the brand has confirmed. The company has warned that the stolen goods could appear in unofficial sales channels across European markets. (REUTERS)

The theft involved 4,13,793 units of its new chocolate range, weighing around 12 tonnes, and took place during transit between production and distribution locations.

KitKat, owned by Swiss food giant Nestlé, announced the incident on Saturday.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, while the exact location of the theft remains unclear, the truck had left central Italy and was en route to Poland. The plan was to distribute the chocolate bars to several countries along the way.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.”

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12 tonnes of KitKat stolen: The company has warned that the stolen goods could appear in unofficial sales channels across European markets.

Each bar carries a unique batch code, which can be scanned to trace the missing chocolate. KitKat said that if a match is found, instructions will be provided to alert the brand, which will then handle the evidence appropriately.

“Investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners,” the company added.

The stolen shipment represents a substantial quantity of chocolate, roughly equivalent to 12 tonnes, and the loss is likely to attract significant attention as Easter approaches.

Despite the unusual scale of the incident, the brand maintained a lighthearted tone in its statement, using its well-known slogan to make a playful reference to the theft.

Nestlé, which owns KitKat, has confirmed that authorities are involved, but the truck and its contents remain unaccounted for. Consumers and retailers have been advised to be cautious and report any sightings of the stolen chocolate bars.

KitKat has issued an official statement confirming the recent theft of chocolate bars in Europe. The brand said there are no concerns for consumer safety, and the supply is not affected.

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