‘Need the animated movie': Netizens react as 7 stolen dogs, led by Corgi, make 17 km escape in miraculous survival story

A group of seven pet dogs in northeastern China has captured social media attention after escaping an alleged theft and making a remarkable 17-kilometre journey back home. The dogs are seen walking at the side of a busy highway. (Screengrab (X))

According to posts circulating on X and reports cited by Dexerto, the dogs were taken around March 15 near Changchun in Jilin province, allegedly by individuals linked to the illegal dog meat trade. The group, including Golden Retrievers, Labradors, a Pekingese and others, escaped from a truck and began navigating their way back.

Over two days, the dogs crossed highways and open fields while maintaining a tight formation. A Corgi appeared to lead the group, frequently checking on the others, while the rest surrounded an injured German Shepherd to protect it.

Videos of the dogs moving in coordination first surfaced on March 16 and went viral.