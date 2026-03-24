‘Need the animated movie': Netizens react as 7 stolen dogs, led by Corgi, make 17 km escape in miraculous survival story
Social media is buzzing over seven dogs in China who coordinated their escape from theft.
A group of seven pet dogs in northeastern China has captured social media attention after escaping an alleged theft and making a remarkable 17-kilometre journey back home.
According to posts circulating on X and reports cited by Dexerto, the dogs were taken around March 15 near Changchun in Jilin province, allegedly by individuals linked to the illegal dog meat trade. The group, including Golden Retrievers, Labradors, a Pekingese and others, escaped from a truck and began navigating their way back.
Over two days, the dogs crossed highways and open fields while maintaining a tight formation. A Corgi appeared to lead the group, frequently checking on the others, while the rest surrounded an injured German Shepherd to protect it.
Videos of the dogs moving in coordination first surfaced on March 16 and went viral.
Reunion after days-long trek
Local rescuers later confirmed the dogs belonged to the same village and were known to roam together. By March 19, all seven had returned home, reuniting with their owners.
Online posts claimed the dogs ignored attempts by strangers to guide them and remained focused on their route. They reportedly sustained only minor injuries.
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Authorities are said to be investigating the alleged theft using video evidence.
Internet reacts: ‘We really are the inferior species’
The story has triggered a wave of emotional and humorous reactions online.
“Need the animated movie version of this,” wrote filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry on X. Another commentator wrote: “Pixar, I’m looking at you to make this a movie.”
Many were struck by the group’s coordination. “The Corgi was the one leading them home… The dogs kept a protective formation around the German Shepherd… It took them 2 days to get home. I’m going to cry,” one post read.
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Others reacted with humor: “Meanwhile humans get lost with Google Maps… but a corgi leads 6 homies 17km… We really are the inferior species.”
Another user added, “Just going on aura sight and magnetic fields. Love this little guy. They all moved slow af to keep around the injured baby.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More