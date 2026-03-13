What is K9 Veterans Day? Why March 13 honors US military working dogs

Every year on March 13, the United States observes K9 Veterans Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the service and sacrifice of military working dogs that have supported troops in dangerous missions for decades. US Air Force Senior Airman Gonzalez Ramos, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa K9 section military working dog handler, carries MWD Little B at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 25, 2023 (Department of Defense photo by US Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

According to Soldiers' Angels, the observance pays tribute to the “incredible service and sacrifice of Military Working Dogs (MWDs)” that have served alongside service members, helping detect threats, save lives and protect troops in challenging environments.

Why March 13 is significant March 13 was chosen for K9 Veterans Day because it marks the anniversary of the US Army launching the War Dog Program during World War II.

As Soldiers' Angels explains, the Army officially began training dogs for combat roles on that date in 1942, creating what later became known as the K-9 Corps.

Early war dogs were often recruited from family pets through initiatives such as Dogs for Defense. According to Soldiers’ Angels, these animals were trained for tasks including sentry duty, scouting missions and message delivery, proving that trained dogs could play a crucial role in military operations.

Military dogs across decades of conflict Since World War II, military working dogs have served in major US conflicts, including the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan.

Their roles have expanded significantly over time. According to Soldiers’ Angels, modern military working dogs are trained in tasks such as explosive detection, search and rescue, patrol and protection, tracking and narcotics detection.

These highly trained animals often identify hidden threats long before human troops can detect them, helping prevent explosions or ambushes and saving countless lives.

Organizations supporting service members emphasize that military dogs are more than just tools for specific tasks. As Soldiers’ Angels reported, these animals “face dangers alongside human troops, provide comfort during stressful deployments, and save lives through their service.”

Honoring K9 heroes To mark K9 Veterans Day, groups such as Soldiers' Angels organize campaigns to support military working dogs and their handlers. The organization encourages supporters to donate items such as large food and water bowls, durable toys, grooming tools and other supplies requested by handlers.

Financial contributions also help ship care packages to deployed K9 teams. According to Soldiers’ Angels, it costs about $25 to send one K9 care package overseas.