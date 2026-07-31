Midtown Atlanta shooting update: Shooting reported at Peachtree Street; scary videos emerge as cops say victim ‘alert’

A shooting was reported in Midtown, Atlanta on Thursday, July 30. The incident reportedly took place at the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE. Atlanta Police Department officials are reportedly investigating a shooting in Midtown. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) While Atlanta Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter, they spoke to 11Alive to share that one victim is 'alert, conscious, and breathing’. A motive for the shooting was not given and no details were shared about the suspect. Peachtree Street NE is closed as cops investigate. The crime scene stretches from Five Guys down to the CVS Pharmacy. As per local reports, a restaurant along the street, believed to be Anh's Kitchen, has its windows shattered out. Midtown Atlanta shooting: Scary videos and photos emerge A scary video on X showed massive police presence at the scene.

"Shooting in Midtown in the area of Peachtree/7th. One adult male was shot. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots. Witnesses also say the shooting stemmed from some type of dispute (unconfirmed, check back for updates). No word if suspect was caught yet,” a post noted, but this information could not be verified. A photo also showed police at the scene.

Another video from the scene was shared on Facebook.