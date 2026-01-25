Alex Pretti was warned about Renee Good protests, had lost his dog recently: ‘Was very upset’

Alex Jeffrey Pretti was identified as the man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. The 37-year-old was an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration, his parents revealed hours after the shooting near a Glam Doll Donuts outlet. A person kneels near the site where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was allegedly shot and killed by federal agents (Getty Images via AFP)

Lost his dog Pretti's family told The Associated Press that he had lost his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog recently. It was revealed that the 37-year-old was an avid outdoorsman who loved getting in adventures with Joule.

Warned about Renee Nicole Good protests Alex Pretti's parents further added that he participated in protests following the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, earlier this month. They stated that he was pretty upset with federal actions in Minneapolis.

“He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” Michael Pretti, Alex’s father, said. “He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express that, you know, his care for others.”

In a recent conversation with their son, his parents, who live in Wisconsin, told him to be careful when protesting.

“We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically,” Michael Pretti said. “And he said he knows that. He knew that.”

Criminal record Pretti was born in Illinois. Court records showed that he did not have any criminal history. Minneapolis police said his only interactions with law enforcement were about a couple of parking tickets parking tickets.

Owned a handgun The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, said that Pretti approached Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. Officials did not specify if Pretti brandished the gun, and it is not visible in the bystander video of the shooting.

His members said Pretti owned a handgun and had a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Minnesota.

“I can’t get any information from anybody,” Michael Pretti said. “The police, they said call Border Patrol, Border Patrol’s closed, the hospitals won’t answer any questions?”

(With AP inputs)