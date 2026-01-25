Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Alex Pretti was warned about Renee Good protests, had lost his dog recently: ‘Was very upset’

    Alex Jeffrey Pretti was identified as the man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday

    Published on: Jan 25, 2026 2:42 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Alex Jeffrey Pretti was identified as the man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. The 37-year-old was an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration, his parents revealed hours after the shooting near a Glam Doll Donuts outlet.

    A person kneels near the site where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was allegedly shot and killed by federal agents (Getty Images via AFP)
    A person kneels near the site where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was allegedly shot and killed by federal agents (Getty Images via AFP)

    Lost his dog

    Pretti's family told The Associated Press that he had lost his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog recently. It was revealed that the 37-year-old was an avid outdoorsman who loved getting in adventures with Joule.

    Warned about Renee Nicole Good protests

    Alex Pretti's parents further added that he participated in protests following the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, earlier this month. They stated that he was pretty upset with federal actions in Minneapolis.

    Read More: Alex Jeffrey Pretti: 5 key things about Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting suspect

    “He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” Michael Pretti, Alex’s father, said. “He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express that, you know, his care for others.”

    In a recent conversation with their son, his parents, who live in Wisconsin, told him to be careful when protesting.

    “We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically,” Michael Pretti said. “And he said he knows that. He knew that.”

    Criminal record

    Pretti was born in Illinois. Court records showed that he did not have any criminal history. Minneapolis police said his only interactions with law enforcement were about a couple of parking tickets parking tickets.

    In a recent conversation with their son, his parents, who live in Wisconsin, told him to be careful when protesting.

    Read More: Alex Pretti was ‘protecting women’; claims emerge after new Minneapolis shooting video

    Owned a handgun

    The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, said that Pretti approached Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. Officials did not specify if Pretti brandished the gun, and it is not visible in the bystander video of the shooting.

    His members said Pretti owned a handgun and had a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Minnesota.

    “I can’t get any information from anybody,” Michael Pretti said. “The police, they said call Border Patrol, Border Patrol’s closed, the hospitals won’t answer any questions?”

    (With AP inputs)

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Alex Pretti Was Warned About Renee Good Protests, Had Lost His Dog Recently: ‘Was Very Upset’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes