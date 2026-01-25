Alex Jeffrey Pretti: 5 key things about Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting suspect

Alex Jeffrey Pretti was identified as the 37-year-old man fatally shot by Border Patrol agents near Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis on Saturday. Earlier in the day, police officials said that they believed that he was an American citizen. The Star Tribune was the first to identify the suspect, only hours after the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement. Federal agents detain a person at the scene where federal agents fatally shot a man (REUTERS)

5 key things to know about Alex Jeffrey Pretti Died in the hospital Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that Pretti had multiple gunshot wounds when first responders arrived at the scene. He was taken to a medical center, where the 37-year-old was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis local and a lawful gun owner Police further stated that Pretti was a local, and they believe he was a US Citizen. It is unclear if he was at the site protesting against ICE. After the DHS said that the suspect was armed and had a gun, Minneapolis officials said that he was a lawful gunowner and had a license.

Approached Border Patrol with a handgun The DHS stated that Pretti approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. He wanted to do maximum damage to law enforcement, it appeared, officials said at a press conference.

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID, DHS added.

Prior criminal record O’Hara said the man’s only previous interaction with law enforcement as far as he knew was for traffic tickets.

"And we believe he is a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry,” he said.