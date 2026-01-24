Glam Doll Donuts' ‘ICE OUT’ message surfaces after latest Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting; ‘will always stand’

Border Patrol agents fatally shot one person near Glam Doll Donuts, Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis on Saturday. Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the person involved in the incident has died. This comes after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded to the shooting, the third in Minneapolis over the last month. Federal agents stand behind police tape as demonstrators gather where a man was shot and killed by federal agents (AFP)

Walz said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House. He called on President Donald Trump to end the crackdown in his state.

"Just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning," Walz posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area,” the city said in a statement.

Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, meanwhile, said that the person had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was “evolving.”

Glam Doll Donuts' anti-ICE message surfaces Meanwhile, Glam Doll Donuts' old social media posts, asking the ICE to leave Minnesota, have surfaced. On January 23, it had shared a message about a protest.

“We will most definitely be CLOSED FRIDAY 01/23. Our love for our immigrant family, friends, and community run deep. We will always stand in solidarity with them. We love you MPLS 🩷” Glam Doll wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.