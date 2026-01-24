Glam Doll Donuts shooting update: Border Patrol agents respond in Minneapolis; first details on victim out

Local media outlets reported that there was a shooting incident outside Glam Doll Donuts on Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, at around 9 AM local time on Saturday. Videos showed several Border Patrol agents at the scene. Border Patrol agents are confronted by observers in the parking lot of the Asian grocery store Dragon Star Oriental Foods (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Bring Me The News, a man was seen unconscious on the ground while first responders were carrying out chest compressions. The report further stated that an agent was heard yelling for help and scissors to open the victim's shirt.

It is unclear why the agents fired the shot. DHS and Border Patrol are yet to issue a statement on the incident. Videos show a man in a struggle with agents before shots ring out.

“Multiple law enforcement sources tell me there has just been a Border Patrol involved shooting in Minneapolis near 26th Street & Nicollet Ave. with Border Patrol shooting a person. I’m told the person is “down” and medics are working on them. No details yet on who it was or what led up to the shooting,” FOX reporter Bill Melugin stated.

DHS told Fox News that the suspect was armed, and a firearm has been recovered by federal agents.

In a post on social media, the city confirmed a shooting happened in the area, and advised residents to avoid the area and remain calm.

“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area,” the update on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.