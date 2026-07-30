Trump’s Attorney General Pick Hits Trouble in Senate

WASHINGTON—President Trump’s nomination of Todd Blanche as attorney general hung in the balance Wednesday, as the administration struggled to win over holdout Republicans who could block the pick from advancing. Todd Blanche, acting U.S. attorney general, was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had scheduled a vote Thursday on whether to send Blanche’s nomination to the full Senate floor, but it was unclear if that vote would go ahead, given the GOP objections.

Sens. John Cornyn (R., Texas) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) warned they could vote against Blanche in the committee unless the administration permanently kills off a controversial $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund.” That fund was created in an agreement between Trump and his administration that ended the president’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service.

Administration officials “just need to make a decision,” Cornyn said of a possible deal regarding ending the fund. “If they do, then we’ll proceed” with the vote on Thursday.

“Bottom line is, we just need an executed agreement,” said Tillis, who like Cornyn had a falling-out with Trump and is leaving the Senate after this term. “This is a fairly straightforward proposition. And we’re almost there, too.”

He said only one provision remained a sticking point and that the Justice Department was working toward revising a provision of the settlement agreement.

“We are working on getting a solution,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, leaving a meeting in Cornyn’s office Wednesday evening.

A Justice Department official didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Earlier in the day, the official said the department had sent Cornyn’s office a written proposal that it believed would satisfy his demands, a department official said. But Cornyn told reporters he hadn’t seen anything that did so.

Blanche has been serving as acting attorney general since April, when Trump fired his predecessor Pam Bondi. A single no vote from a Republican senator would effectively sink Blanche’s confirmation to the permanent role, assuming all Democrats are opposed.