Minneapolis horror continues as masked Federal agents shoot man multiple times | 5 points on Glam Doll Donuts shooting

In another shooting horror, a man was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. Footage reveals that at least six masked agents subdued a man on the ground before firing multiple shots at him, HuffPost reported. The cause of the confrontation remains unclear.

5 points on Minneapolis shooting According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the man was taken to the hospital in an unspecified condition. 2. The video was recorded from inside Glam Doll Donuts, where an employee verified that the shooting occurred. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) later confirmed the incident on Saturday morning.

“Just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Walz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

3. Minneapolis city officials announced that a shooting involving federal law enforcement occurred near the intersection of 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue.

4. Officials said that that are in the process of confirming further details, urging the public to stay calm and steer clear of the area as officials conduct their investigation into the shooting.

5. Law enforcement and demonstrators converged on a nearby intersection, where an increasing crowd shouted "shame!" and “**** ICE!”

It remains unclear who was shot and what is their current condition.

