    Minneapolis horror continues as masked Federal agents shoot man multiple times | 5 points on Glam Doll Donuts shooting

    Federal agents shot a man in Minneapolis, prompting outrage from Governor Tim Walz, who called for an end to federal operations in the state.

    Updated on: Jan 24, 2026 10:19 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    In another shooting horror, a man was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. Footage reveals that at least six masked agents subdued a man on the ground before firing multiple shots at him, HuffPost reported. The cause of the confrontation remains unclear.

    Federal agents block off the scene of a shooting on January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Agents allegedly shot a protestor amid a scuffle to arrest him. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)
    Federal agents block off the scene of a shooting on January 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Agents allegedly shot a protestor amid a scuffle to arrest him. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

    5 points on Minneapolis shooting

    1. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the man was taken to the hospital in an unspecified condition.

    2. The video was recorded from inside Glam Doll Donuts, where an employee verified that the shooting occurred. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) later confirmed the incident on Saturday morning.

    “Just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Walz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

    3. Minneapolis city officials announced that a shooting involving federal law enforcement occurred near the intersection of 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue.

    4. Officials said that that are in the process of confirming further details, urging the public to stay calm and steer clear of the area as officials conduct their investigation into the shooting.

    5. Law enforcement and demonstrators converged on a nearby intersection, where an increasing crowd shouted "shame!" and “**** ICE!”

    It remains unclear who was shot and what is their current condition.

    Protest against ICE in Minneapolis

    The shooting comes a day after thousands of residents from Minnesota assembled in frigid temperatures in downtown Minneapolis to protest against ICE. Additionally, police apprehended approximately 100 clergy members who were demonstrating against immigration enforcement at the largest airport in Minnesota.

    Earlier this month, 37-year-old Renee Good was tragically shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis while she was attempting to flee from a confrontation with agents. Ross shot Good fatally four times, including through the window on the driver's side. Footage recorded by Ross captures the moment he took her life.

