Delhi rain LIVE: Red alert for heavy rain over next 2 hours; waterlogging in Ghaziabad
Weather today LIVE updates: In Gujarat’s Surat, officials said at least 9 people were reported dead over the last few days as heavy rains battered the city.
- 30 Sec agoTwo drown in Surat amid heavy rains
- 14 Mins agoWeather today LIVE: Schools, Anganwadi centres to remain close in Dehradun amid heavy rains
- 17 Mins agoSevere waterlogging in Ghaziabad as monsoon spell continues
- 20 Mins agoMonsoon spell continues in Delhi as rain lashes parts of national capital
- 35 Mins agoNormal life disrupted in Delhi-NCR as heavy rain batters city
Weather today LIVE updates: At least 11 people are feared dead after a building collapsed in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday, officials said. The building collapse took place as heavy rains continued to batter several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai. The incident occurred after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto the building following heavy rains....Read More
In Gujarat’s Surat, officials said at least 9 people were reported dead over the last few days as heavy rains battered the city. Thousands of people from low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations, while food packets were distributed in waterlogged areas of the city, news agency PTI reported.
In Kerala’s Wayanad, the search for five missing people continued after a landslide in the area killed 3 people. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan visited the landslide-affected area on Wednesday and reviewed the search operation.
Status in Delhi, Gurgaon
Heavy, incessant rainfall in the national capital caused severe waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, with visuals showing waterlogged roads, stranded vehicles, and long traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain.
However, even as normal life was disrupted, Delhiites breathed the cleanest air in 10 months on Wednesday. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 59 in the 'satisfactory' category, the lowest since September 4, 2025, when it was 58, according to PTI.
Heavy rainfall has also caused severe waterlogging in Ghaziabad, with visuals showing roads submerged in water.
Weather today LIVE: Two drown in Surat amid heavy rains
Weather today LIVE: Two youths drown in the Sarthana area; rescue operation underway. Further details awaited.
Weather today LIVE: Schools, Anganwadi centres to remain close in Dehradun amid heavy rains
Weather today LIVE: All government, government-aided and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, across Dehradun will remain closed on Thursday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, PTI reported.
The district magistrate and the District Disaster Management Authority declared a one-day holiday for July 10 for all schools from Classes 1 to 12 and all Anganwadi centres as a precautionary measure.
The district administration said the decision was taken to avert any untoward incidents in view of the IMD's orange alert for the district, according to PTI.
Weather today LIVE: Severe waterlogging in Ghaziabad as monsoon spell continues
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of the city. Visuals from the Shastri Nagar area.
Weather today LIVE: Monsoon spell continues in Delhi as rain lashes parts of national capital
Weather today LIVE: Rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, extending a wet spell in the national capital and bringing much-needed relief to residents from the recent humid conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange Alert" for the capital, signalling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day.
-ANI
Weather today LIVE: Normal life disrupted in Delhi-NCR as heavy rain batters city
Today rain updates: Heavy, incessant rainfall in the national capital caused severe waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, with visuals showing waterlogged roads, stranded vehicles, and long traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain.