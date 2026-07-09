Delhi rain LIVE: Red alert for heavy rain over next 2 hours; waterlogging in Ghaziabad

In Gujarat’s Surat, officials said at least 9 people were reported dead over the last few days as heavy rains battered the city. Thousands of people from low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations, while food packets were distributed in waterlogged areas of the city, news agency PTI reported.

In Kerala’s Wayanad, the search for five missing people continued after a landslide in the area killed 3 people. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan visited the landslide-affected area on Wednesday and reviewed the search operation.

Status in Delhi, Gurgaon

Heavy, incessant rainfall in the national capital caused severe waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, with visuals showing waterlogged roads, stranded vehicles, and long traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts, warning of thunderstorms and more rain.

However, even as normal life was disrupted, Delhiites breathed the cleanest air in 10 months on Wednesday. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 59 in the 'satisfactory' category, the lowest since September 4, 2025, when it was 58, according to PTI.

Heavy rainfall has also caused severe waterlogging in Ghaziabad, with visuals showing roads submerged in water.