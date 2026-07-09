Boats out, car and scooter plunge into roadside ditch: Ghaziabad battered by over 160mm rain | Videos

The downpour left roads submerged, disrupted traffic and normal life, while dramatic visuals of people using boats in flooded neighbourhoods and a road collapse in Vasundhara highlighted the scale of the disruption.

Ghaziabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 164 mm of rainfall at Kamla Nehru Nagar and 134 mm at Hindon over the past 24 hours.

The rain also affected adjoining Noida, where waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported from several areas.

One of the most serious rain-related incidents was reported from Vasundhara Sector 13, where a section of a road caved in beside an under-construction basement after incessant rainfall.

A parked car and a scooter plunged into the pit, while a nearby electricity pole tilted towards the crater.

Also read | Delhi-NCR rain fury: Car inside ditch, clouds engulf high-rise, severe waterlogging | WATCH

No one was injured in the incident, but both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Boats in flooded streets, schools shut As rainwater inundated several localities, visuals of boats being used in Vasundhara surfaced on social media, highlighting the extent of flooding in the city.

The Ghaziabad district administration also declared a holiday in government schools in view of the heavy rainfall.

Also read | 'Next 12 hours...': Nonstop rain chokes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram; people asked to stay indoors

Residents blamed poor drainage for the widespread flooding, saying the city's drainage system failed to cope with the rain.

Salman, a milk supplier, told news agency PTI that the rain had affected his work. "I could not deliver milk in some areas because the roads were heavily waterlogged and it became difficult to pass through," he said.

Also read | When will Delhi-NCR's wet spell end? IMD says rainfall likely to continue till...

Another resident, Akbar Ali told news agency that drain-cleaning was merely "an eyewash".

"If the drains had been cleaned properly, the water would have drained out. Water has risen above knee level and even roadside shops have been flooded. It has affected the supply of essential items," said Ali, who is engaged in the flour and grocery supply business.

(With inputs from agencies)