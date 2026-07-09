‘Massive rain event’, ‘stay indoors’: Nonstop downpour in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram

According to him, the next 12 hours would be the most crucial, with consistent light to moderate rain punctuated by frequent heavy downpours.

Weather enthusiasts tracking the monsoon system warned on Thursday morning that the ongoing spell could intensify further over the next few hours. Amateur weatherman Navdeep Dahiya said in a post on X Delhi-NCR was entering a "massive rainfall event" over the next 24 hours as the region lies in the western quadrant of a low-pressure area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for all parts of Delhi, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, while an orange alert was sounded for parts Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Gurugram, with more intense showers expected through the day. Track July 9 rain updates here

Several parts of Delhi-NCR, particularly Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad, received nonstop heavy overnight rainfall that continued on Thursday morning, causing severe waterlogging and slow movement of traffic as a result.

He said eastern parts of the NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, north and east Delhi, were likely to bear the brunt of the system and could receive up to 200 mm of rainfall, while central, west and south Delhi, along with Faridabad, may receive between 100 mm and 150 mm. Gurugram could see 70 mm to 150 mm of rainfall. Dahiya also cautioned residents against venturing outdoors unless necessary, warning of widespread waterlogging, particularly across east NCR and adjoining parts of Delhi.

His X post read, "We are in for an massive rainfall event in Delhi NCR within the next 24 hours, siting at the western quadrant of low pressure area.

• Next 12 hours till late evening are most crucial.

• Consistent light to moderate showers will occur with frequent spells of heavy downpours.

• East NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, north and east Delhi) will be most affected with consistent heavy rains - fresh 200mm rains possible.

• Central, west, south Delhi, Faridabad can receive 100 to 150mm.

• Gurgaon b/w 70 - 150mm.

• East central Haryana along with Chandigarh to expect 40-100mm spells.

Avoid outdoors unless absolutely necessary, high chances of water logging in most parts specifically in east NCR and adjoining Delhi. Stay Safe".

Another amateur weather enthusiast's X page, India Skymet Weather, also flagged the possibility of an intense rainfall spell, saying a passing low-pressure area embedded in the monsoon trough was moving north of Delhi, with its western and southwestern quadrant expected to impact Delhi-NCR throughout the day.

It forecast persistent heavy rainfall with intense convective cloud activity, estimating 180 mm to 250 mm of rain over east Delhi, east NCR, Ghaziabad, Noida, Baghpat and Meerut over the next 24 hours.