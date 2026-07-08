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    Two killed, over six injured as trailer crushes car on Delhi-Jaipur highway

    Police have launched a search for the trailer driver, who fled the scene after the crash, and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

    Updated on: Jul 8, 2026, 08:00:16 IST
    By Hansraj
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    Accident Overview

    Two people were killed and more than six others were injured after a speeding trailer rammed into a car from behind and crushed it on the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) near Molaheda in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district on Tuesday night.

    For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Details of the Incident

    According to police, the accident occurred around 10pm in the Paniyala police station area when the trailer, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control and slammed into the car carrying a family on its way to attend a wedding. The impact was so severe that the trailer mounted the car, leaving the vehicle completely mangled.

    Casualties and Injuries

    Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh said the car was carrying several members of the family, including women and children. The driver, identified as Ankit, and a woman, Seema, died on the spot. More than six other occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to the Government BDM district hospital in Kotputli, where they are undergoing treatment.

    Aftermath and Investigation

    The accident triggered a massive traffic jam on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. Police later removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic after prolonged disruption.

    The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police have launched a search for the trailer driver, who fled the scene after the crash, and are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest the driver lost control of the trailer before ramming into the car.

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    Home/Cities/Jaipur News/Two Killed, Over Six Injured As Trailer Crushes Car On Delhi-Jaipur Highway
    Home/Cities/Jaipur News/Two Killed, Over Six Injured As Trailer Crushes Car On Delhi-Jaipur Highway
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