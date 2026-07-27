Techie shares why he quit his 'dream job' at Microsoft: 'My life was on autopilot'

A software engineer has caught the internet's attention after opening up about why he decided to leave what he once considered his dream job at Microsoft. Verma joined Microsoft in Hyderabad as a software engineer in December 2025. (Instagram/@vidhu.verma_)

Taking to Instagram, Vidhu Verma, who according to his LinkedIn profile joined Microsoft in Hyderabad as a software engineer in December 2025, shared his reflections, saying that achieving a long-held goal was not the "happy ending" he had imagined.

"Everybody thinks landing your dream job is the happy ending. But nobody tells you what happens when you leave," Verma said at the beginning of the video.

Reflecting on his time at the company, he described how work gradually became routine. "For months, my life was on autopilot. Same routine, same office, same badge. Until one day, I resigned," he said.

Verma added that leaving the company he had always wanted to work for brought mixed emotions. "I had just left the company I dreamed of working for. And honestly, I wasn't sure how I felt. Part of me was excited. Another part kept asking myself, 'Did I make the right decision?'" he said.