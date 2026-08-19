Vijay's party MLA brings baby to assembly session, slams criticism: 'Can't leave newborn at home'

First-time MLA from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, MR Pallavi, has hit back at critics after she brought her newborn baby to the ongoing assembly session in Tamil Nadu. The TVK MLA also took her baby to Chief Minister Vijay at the assembly premises, where he "blessed the child." (Instagram/PTI)

Several photos of the TVK MLA have surfaced at the state assembly with her newborn baby.

As per a PTI report, people familiar with the matter stated that the baby is left in the care of an attendant during the proceedings of the state assembly.

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"The caregiver takes care of the MLA's baby in a room near the Assembly hall till such time she returns," the sources further told PTI.

The TVK MLA also took her baby to Chief Minister Vijay at the assembly premises, where he "blessed the child."