Case filed after AI video shows BJP's Nitin Nabin waving inverted tricolour on Independence Day

A case was registered and a probe has been launched into an alleged AI video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin waving an inverted national flag, a day after complaints were filed by Delhi BJP leaders, officers of Delhi Police said on Tuesday. In a video, Nabin was seen standing on his terrace, waving the national flag and then placing it near a mast light. (@NitinNabin X)

On August 15, Nabin posted photos and videos of him hoisting the national flag at his residence at Motilal Nehru Marg in Delhi. In a video, Nabin was seen standing on his terrace, waving the national flag and then placing it near a mast light.

Police said that on the same day and the next day, the video was edited, and was widely shared on social media. A senior police officer said, “We don’t know the source as of now. But hundreds of users, especially on Facebook and X, posted the edited videos. In the video, which looks genuine, Nabin is seen with an inverted flag. The posts targeted Nabin for disrespecting the national flag. We found all the users had posted the same videos and many used the same caption…”

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