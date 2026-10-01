HT Morning Brief October 1: Indian pilot fights off co-pilot as flydubai flight plunges; Nitin Gadkari says 100% ethanol cars soon

India’s green mobility transition is set for a major leap, with leading automakers expected to launch flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on 100% ethanol within the next one to two months, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards and Summit 2026. Click here to read mor e.

The co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv allegedly stabbed the captain on Wednesday morning, triggering a battle in the cockpit during which the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plunged 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia. The jet broadcast a hijack alert and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited its wounded Indian captain with fighting back and opening the cockpit door so that passengers and crew could overpower the attacker. Read more here .

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Justice BV Nagarathna has become the first judge on the nine-member constitution bench to start writing the judgment in the long-pending Sabarimala reference, setting the stage for a verdict that could redefine the Supreme Court’s approach to religious freedom, judicial review and the “essential religious practices” doctrine. The development assumes significance as Justice Nagarathna was the only woman judge on the bench that heard the 16-day marathon proceedings and had, during the hearings, expressed views on several of the core constitutional questions arising from the dispute, including the role of the essential religious practices test. Click here to read more.

PM Modi dials Trump, discusses trade, defence, energy amid Russia sanctions Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to assess cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy and defence and to discuss regional and global issues against the backdrop of New Delhi’s concerns over a US sanctions law on Russia. India has said the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which gives Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the top five purchasers of Russian oil, can have implications for bilateral relations and the global energy market. Concerns about the US law have grown at a time when India and the US remain engaged in negotiations on a bilateral trade deal. Read more here.