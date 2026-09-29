Who is Neeru Dhanda, the shooter who scripted history with India's first individual gold at Asian Games 2026?

Neeru Dhanda, a 26-year-old, scripted history on Tuesday, winning India's first individual gold at the 2026 Asian Games. She took home the biggest prize with a score of 28, which also set the Asian record, surpassing the previous mark of 24, set by Liu Wan-yu in January this year. After winning the women's individual final, there was a sense of relief on Neeru's face, and the smile couldn't be any wider. Here's all you need to know about Neeru Dhanda (Screengrab - SonyLiv)

And why shouldn't she be happy? After all, the shooter from Haryana became the first Indian woman to clinch gold in the women’s trap individual event at the Asian Games. Earlier, five Indian male shooters had won medals in trap at the Asiad, with Randhir Singh clinching gold way back in 1978, but no Indian woman had managed to secure a place on the podium in this event until now.

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In the final, the Indian dominated the contest throughout, and in her final ten shots, she missed just once to bring the country’s fifth gold medal of the ongoing Games. Earlier in the competition, she had topped the qualification with 118 hits while her compatriots Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) finished 16th and 23rd, respectively. The combined effort was enough for the three to win a silver medal in the women’s trap team event. The twin medals on Tuesday took India's shooting tally at the 2026 Asian Games to 14.