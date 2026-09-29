Delhi’s minimum temp drops to 21°C as rain spell ends; mercury likely to rise

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21°C on Tuesday morning, two degrees below normal for this time of the year, as the national Capital saw the last effects of a weather system that brought rain and cooler conditions over the weekend. The weather is expected to turn warmer over the next two days, with the maximum likely to rise to 34°C on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 21°C, while the minimum was lower at Ridge at 16.9°C and stood at 19.7°C at Palam, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 20.4°C and 20.6°C, respectively.

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The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 33°C. The weather is expected to turn warmer over the next two days, with the maximum likely to rise to 34°C on Wednesday and Thursday, while minimum temperatures are forecast around 24°C.

The recent fall in temperatures was linked to rainfall, cloud cover and winds associated with a low-pressure system over Uttar Pradesh and a western disturbance over north India. The low-pressure area has since weakened, allowing clearer skies and greater daytime heating.

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“The low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh was drawing moisture into the region, while a Western Disturbance was also active over North India. This led to increased cloud cover and rainfall over Delhi-NCR,” an IMD official said.

The official said cloud cover had reduced daytime heating, while wet ground and north-northeasterly winds contributed to the cooling. The IMD’s Delhi-NCR forecast now indicates no weather warning for Tuesday and the following days, with mainly clear conditions expected as the influence of the system diminishes.

Meanwhile, AQI also continues to be in the satisfactory category at 64 around 11am. This will be the fifth consecutive day of satisfactory air quality in Delhi.