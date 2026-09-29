Delhi’s minimum temp drops to 21°C as rain spell ends; mercury likely to rise
The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 33°C
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21°C on Tuesday morning, two degrees below normal for this time of the year, as the national Capital saw the last effects of a weather system that brought rain and cooler conditions over the weekend.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 21°C, while the minimum was lower at Ridge at 16.9°C and stood at 19.7°C at Palam, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 20.4°C and 20.6°C, respectively.
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The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 33°C. The weather is expected to turn warmer over the next two days, with the maximum likely to rise to 34°C on Wednesday and Thursday, while minimum temperatures are forecast around 24°C.
The recent fall in temperatures was linked to rainfall, cloud cover and winds associated with a low-pressure system over Uttar Pradesh and a western disturbance over north India. The low-pressure area has since weakened, allowing clearer skies and greater daytime heating.
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“The low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh was drawing moisture into the region, while a Western Disturbance was also active over North India. This led to increased cloud cover and rainfall over Delhi-NCR,” an IMD official said.
The official said cloud cover had reduced daytime heating, while wet ground and north-northeasterly winds contributed to the cooling. The IMD’s Delhi-NCR forecast now indicates no weather warning for Tuesday and the following days, with mainly clear conditions expected as the influence of the system diminishes.
Meanwhile, AQI also continues to be in the satisfactory category at 64 around 11am. This will be the fifth consecutive day of satisfactory air quality in Delhi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More