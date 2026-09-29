Parties disclose electoral contributions for 2025-26; TDP reports ₹58.25 cr, AAP 12.10 cr

As political parties reveal their contributions for 2025-26, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has disclosed ₹58.25 crore, followed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with ₹24.31 crore, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with ₹16.44 crore and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with ₹12.10 crore, according to contribution reports filed with the Election Commission of India. The reports, filed under Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, disclose contributions exceeding ₹20,000. (File Photo)

The reports, filed under Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, disclose contributions exceeding ₹20,000. The filings show electoral trusts and companies among the largest donors to several parties during the financial year. The figures do not, however, represent the parties’ total receipts or overall income for 2025-26.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), meanwhile, reported no contribution exceeding ₹20,000 during 2025-26. Its Form 24A, filed with the Election Commission, records the contribution as “NIL”.

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The TDP reported total contributions of ₹58.25 crore. The Prudent Electoral Trust was its largest disclosed donor, contributing ₹25 crore through four payments. Other sizeable contributions included ₹5 crore from VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and ₹1 crore each from CNAPS Intellicad Pvt Ltd and Sreerayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

The YSRCP reported ₹24.31 crore in contributions. Goodwood Sanctuary Pvt Ltd contributed ₹10 crore, while NA Divine Habitat Pvt Ltd contributed ₹5 crore, according to the party’s filing.

The BRS reported ₹16.44 crore in contributions. MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd and KVR Baseline Resources Pvt Ltd contributed ₹5 crore each. Varsity South Education Management Pvt Ltd also contributed ₹5 crore through three cheques.

The AAP reported ₹12.10 crore in contributions. Its filing lists ₹5 crore each from the Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Ltd among its major donations.

Trident Ltd was founded by Rajinder Gupta, a Punjab-based billionaire who was an AAP MP before switching to the BJP earlier this year. Ashutosh Ranka, a former AAP spokesperson and now co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), also contributed ₹21,100 to the party.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) reported contributions of about ₹3.23 crore. Its filing includes ₹1 crore each from Agventure Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Mahabalipur Construction Pvt Ltd and JPJ Infratech Pvt Ltd, as well as a ₹40 lakh contribution from Bhawani Homes Projects Pvt Ltd.