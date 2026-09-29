UP school principal, wife hacked to death at home in Sultanpur: Police

A government school principal and his wife were killed on Monday night on the campus of a private school they founded in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said on Tuesday Their blood-soaked bodies were discovered on the campus of Manraji Shikshan Sansthan, a private school established by the couple. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased were identified as Mukesh Singh (45), principal at Composite School, Khanuhat, and his wife Vinita Singh (42).

Their blood-soaked bodies were discovered on the campus of Manraji Shikshan Sansthan, a private school established by the couple.

Police said the couple was sleeping on the premises when unidentified assailants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. Police seized an axe, a spade, and a knife suspected to have been used in the gruesome crime from the spot.

Vinita is believed to have been killed inside a room, while Mukesh attempted to escape before being intercepted and killed nearly 150 metres away on the campus.

Police said they were yet to establish the circumstances around the murder, the number of assailants and their identity and the motive behind the double murder.

Mukesh started out as a shiksha mitra (para-teacher) before being appointed as an assistant teacher in 2009. He has been the president of the primary teachers’ association in Motigarpur since 2013, a police officer said.

Vinita had contested the district panchayat election from Ward 11 and managed an intermediate college in the village. The couple’s 20-year-old son, Abhyuday, is a student at Delhi University.

Circle Officer Kadipur Vinay Gautam and a police team reached the spot and began investigating the double murder.