Shram Samvad: Govt to launch nationwide awareness campaign on four labour codes

The Labour and Employment ministry will launch a 90-day nationwide awareness campaign on the four labour codes, covering industrial clusters across 316 districts in all 36 states and Union territories, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Mandaviya said India’s labour and social security framework must evolve alongside technological and economic changes. (Mansukh Mandaviya | Facebook)

The campaign, ‘Shram Samvad’, will focus on creating greater awareness among employers and workers about the provisions of the labour codes and encouraging dialogue between stakeholders, Mandaviya said while inaugurating the National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour and Awards 2026, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Employers’ Federation of India (EFI).

Addressing the conference, themed ‘Reengineering Industrial Relations & Workplace Participation in the AI Age’, Mandaviya said the country’s labour and social security framework must evolve alongside technological and economic changes.

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He highlighted the opportunities created by artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics, and stressed the need to equip young people with skills to participate in the emerging economy.

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement that one crore youth would be trained in AI skills over the next year.

“India’s social security coverage had expanded from 19% of the population in 2015 to 68%, or 101 crore people, at present, according to figures recognised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). It is a high time to move away from the perception that policies favouring industry necessarily come at the cost of workers. Industry and workforce must progress together as partners,” he said, stressing that sustainable economic growth requires employment generation alongside a dignified workforce.

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Referring to industrial relations, the minister said continuous consultation among employers, workers and other stakeholders was essential for resolving disputes and building harmonious workplaces. “Wherever there is Samvaad, there is Samadhan,” he said.

Mandaviya also cited GDP growth of 7.8% and said employment growth had strengthened alongside economic expansion. During 2017-23, every 1% growth in the economy translated into 1.11% employment growth, compared with 0.008% earlier, he said.

A report on fixed-term employment under the new labour codes framework was also released at the conference.