ED conducts searches in premises linked to ex-WB min, others in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched at least 15 locations in Kolkata, including the residence of a former state minister, in connection with alleged financial irregularities centering around the Durga Puja, officials said. ED said the funds collected by the organisation were utilised for personal gains. (File photo | ANI)

“ED officials in Kolkata are conducting searches at 15 premises in Kolkata in connection with financial irregularities committed by massArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art), a non-profit organisation in running its Durga Puja preview shows,” said an ED official.

Massart organised Durga Puja preview shows showcasing best Durga Pujas to national and international visitors before the festivity begins for the general viewers.

A complaint was lodged with the Kolkata Police in June this year, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, alleging that massArt allegedly collected huge money from the participants by falsely claiming to be a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) sponsored entity.

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Jaydeep Mukherjee, managing director of a travel agency, lodged the complaint with the commissioner of Kolkata Police accusing Indranil Sen, former minister and his wife of engaging in the irregularities. Sen was the former state tourism minister during the Trinamool Congress-led (TMC) regime.

“The funds collected by the organisation were utilised for personal gains. Various individuals and entities including former minister Indranil Sen and his close associates are being covered in this search action,” said ED.

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The Kolkata Police had booked Sen under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), including 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) and 336 (forgery) among others.