How much did Ashutosh Ranka donate to Arvind Kejriwal's AAP before joining CJP?

A list of donors and details of contributions to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were revealed recently in the party's contribution report submitted to the Election Commission. Ashutosh Ranka donated ₹21,100 to AAP before joining CJP (PTI)

Among some notable donors was Ashutosh Ranka, once an AAP member and now Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s co-convenor.

Ashutosh Ranka donated ₹21,100 to the AAP in financial year 2025-26, before joining the CJP, according to the report. His contribution features among 1,202 numbered entries in AAP’s latest filing, which shows that the party received ₹12.10 crore in contributions during 2025-26, 68% lower than the ₹38.10 crore it received in 2024-25.

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Ranka on CJP funding The disclosure comes as questions over the CJP’s own funding rose after Ranka travelled to Assam for the group’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.

Ranka arrived in Guwahati on Saturday and, along with members of his team, was detained during a private volunteer meeting on Sunday. They were released later in the day.

On Monday, he sat for an interview with popular Assa streamer Bondu Streams. Asked where CJP funding came from, Ranka laughed and joked, “It comes from the PM Cares Fund." He added that nobody was conducting an audit and challenged people to “go and audit it” and show the findings to the public.

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The interviewer then referred to the CJP’s website and asked whether the movement was largely funded by members and India-based donations. Ranka said the CJP was a spontaneous movement and had not yet been able to streamline its funding arrangements.

Ranka said people supporting the CJP’s Jantar Mantar campaign had earlier been able to donate cash into a small drum kept near the stage. “People would ask, ‘Why are you asking for cash when everyone uses UPI.’”

Ranka also said the group later stopped the practice because it faced difficulties over which QR code to use and which bank account should receive the money.

“After a point, we stopped everything and made everything in-kind,” Ranka said, adding that supporters were instead asked to donate food, arrange mattresses or provide tarpaulins.

The July Gen Z-led protests at Jantar Mantar eventually led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.

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Asked if he paid for his flight to Assam, Ranka said volunteers in the state had supported the team. “The volunteers here supported us. We do it in the same way everywhere,” he said. “I request the people wherever we are going... the people there to help us out,” Ranka added.

Ranka's ₹ 21,100 AAP contribution AAP’s contribution report lists Ranka as having donated ₹21,100 to the party during 2025-26, before he took up his position in the CJP.

The filing also names several prominent AAP leaders as donors. Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is listed as making three contributions of ₹10,000 each. Former Delhi chief minister Atishi donated ₹42,000, while Punjab AAP president Aman Arora contributed ₹1.20 lakh.

Two donors accounted for most of AAP’s contributions during the year. Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited contributed ₹5 crore each, together accounting for nearly 83% of the party’s total disclosed contributions.