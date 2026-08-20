BJP hits back after Dipke's PM Cares fund appeal for schools: ‘Kejriwal didn’t teach him basic facts'

After Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called for the use of PM CARES fund for repairing schools in rural areas, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) hit back on Wednesday and also took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. In a post on social media, the Goa unit of the BJP reiterated the claim that the CJP is a "pet project" for AAP, accusing Kejriwal of "not teaching Dipke the facts". (ANI Video Grab)

In a post on social media, the Goa unit of the BJP reiterated the claim that the CJP is a "pet project" for AAP, accusing Kejriwal of "not teaching Dipke the facts".

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"PM CARES funds are meant for emergency and disaster relief. Mr. @ArvindKejriwal, you taught your men good theatrics, but not basic facts. That’s not surprising," the BJP wrote on X.

The Goa unit further called on Dipke to visit Punjab and assess the schools in the AAP-ruled state.

"Anyway, when are you going to take him to Punjab? Let him inspect your “world-class schools” that the people of Punjab are fed up with," the party added.