Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson meets Abhijeet Dipke, says Gen Z adopted Bapu's values

"Gandhiji's ideology is the soul of this country. Our agitation succeeded because we walked on the path of Mahatma Gandhi. We have shown that his thoughts can never die. Earlier, we were compared with Nepal and Bangladesh. But as I said earlier, when the world learns from Gandhiji, there is no need to look anywhere else," Dipke told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Boston University graduate said that support from Gandhi's family shows that the movement was and will remain peaceful and non-violent.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi , said on Wednesday that Generation Z (Gen Z) has truly adopted the values of the Father of the Nation. These remarks came during his meeting with Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke .

Bapu 'limited to a symbol' Speaking to reporters, Tushar Gandhi stated that the values instilled by the Father of the Nation have truly been embraced and adopted by Gen Z, which earlier seemed to have been reduced to merely a symbol.

"Mahatma Gandhi was being kept limited to memorials and symbols till today. If we see 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', it has the logo of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi's) in spectacles; however, internal cleaning was missing here," said Gandhi.

"But the Jantar Mantar agitation shows that Generation Z has embraced the true values of Mahatma Gandhi rather than his name (symbolism)," he added.

Gandhi's great-grandson added that seeing Gen Z stand up for their rights and seek accountability from the government has also inspired the younger generation - Gen Alpha - to do the same.

"The movement launched by the CJP is getting support from Maharashtra. Gen Alpha here is also asking questions about their problems. This is the biggest success of CJP that someone is raising questions," he added.

Gandhi slams 'lies' over police brutality On July 20, during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, protestors and students across Delhi were met with a brutal crackdown as security personnel resorted to tear gas shelling, lathi charge and the use of shock batons and pellet guns as well.

As the government continues to state that no violence was resorted towards the protestors, Gandhi accused them of spreading lies.

Also Read | ‘Should we praise this brutality?’ Rahul Gandhi slams CJP stir remark by Kiren Rijiju

Targeting Kiren Rijiju, Tushar Gandhi accused the union parliamentary affairs minister of lying as far as the use of violence is concerned.

"It is obvious that Kiren Rijiju is speaking this because he is a government representative. We should applaud the youth for their patience. If Kiren Rijiju wants to tell us that the police did not commit violence (during the stir), then he is telling a lie," he told reporters.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)