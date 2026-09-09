I'm Game box office collection day 6: Dulquer Salmaan's film inches closer to surpass Kaantha's lifetime haul

I’m Game box office collection day 6: Dulquer Salmaan’s fantasy action thriller marked his comeback to Malayalam cinema. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience, and the response seems to be reflected in its box office performance. After a decent opening weekend, the film has struggled to maintain its momentum during the weekdays. While it has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler, it is still behind Dulquer’s previous release, Kaantha. I'm Game box office collection day 6: Dulquer Salmaan's still from the film.

I’m Game box office report According to Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹8.70 crore over its opening weekend. The film had a decent start, but its collections dropped significantly once the weekend was over. On its first Monday, I’m Game earned only ₹1.50 crore. The downward trend continued on Tuesday, when the film collected ₹1.12 crore at the box office.

With this, the film’s India net collection stands at ₹21.62 crore, while its total gross collection has reached ₹25.24 crore. The weekday figures will be important for the film as it now heads towards its second weekend. A strong recovery over the next few days could help it improve its overall theatrical run, but the weekday drop has made the road ahead more difficult.

The film is also facing competition from other releases in different markets. In the Hindi belt, I’m Game is competing with Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, both of which continue to attract audiences and record strong collections.

In the Malayalam market, I’m Game was originally scheduled to release during the Onam period. It was expected to clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, but the release was later postponed. Despite releasing later, I’m Game has managed to surpass Khalifa: The Ruler’s reported lifetime collection. However, it remains significantly behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which had a much stronger theatrical run.

At the same time, I’m Game is now getting closer to Dulquer’s previous release Kaantha, which earned around ₹22 crore in India. With its current collection at ₹21.62 crore net, the film needs only a small addition to move past that figure. For now, I’m Game has not managed to establish a strong weekday hold. The film will need a noticeable jump in collections over the second weekend to improve its overall box office prospects.

About I’m Game I’m Game is a Malayalam fantasy action thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who previously helmed RDX, the film follows Dan John, a fearless gambler whose obsession with taking risks pulls him into a series of unexpected and dangerous events.

The film also stars Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Vinay Forrt in key roles. Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese have produced the film under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, with the film combining elements of fantasy, action, suspense and revenge.