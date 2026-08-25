Even Dhanush wants to learn acting from this child actor who has worked with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ravi Teja
The child actor was discovered primarily through her Instagram Reels by directors, and has now become a sensation with her latest release.
This child actor did not have any background in acting and like any other girl her age, still attends school. However, it was her presence on Instagram which garnered attention from many. Her latest film release, Irumudi, alongside Ravi Teja, is now garnerning her widespread acclaim. Even National Award-winning actor Dhanush called her up and said that he wants to learn some acting from her. We are talking about child actor Baby Nakshatra (also known as Nakshathra CM).
What Dhanush said
Nakshatra often posts reels of her transitions in funny dialogues and scenes from films on her Instagram account. She recently crossed one million followers on the platform. In a new reel shared on her Instagram, she was seen having a video call with Dhanush. He said, “Sometime when we meet, I want to learn acting from you. So wonderful, so beautiful. I loved your performance. I wish I could meet you. Someday, we’ll meet. Great job, kanna. God bless you!”
Nakshatra appeared overwhelmed with the praise and thanked Dhanush.
How Nakshatra was discovered?
Director Shiva Nirvana came across her talent while browsing her Instagram profile, where she regularly posted transition and acting reels. In Irumudi, Nakshatra plays Ravi Teja's daughter. The film stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent.
Nakshatra has already worked with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in I, Nobody. The Malayalam thriller was released in theatres last month to critical acclaim. She made her acting debut with Tamil film, Petta Rap in 2024, which starred Prabhudeva, followed by the Malayalam film Ennum Swantham Punyalan in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.