Once Salman Khan's co-star at 17 in Veergati, this actor battled tuberculosis and now runs a tiffin service

After some time, Pooja chose to step away from acting altogether. She got married and moved to Goa, where life took her in a completely different direction. Instead of film sets and auditions, she began managing a casino with her husband and settled into a life far removed from the world of Bollywood.

But things did not quite work out that way. Veergati failed to make much of an impact at the box office, and the film offers Pooja had hoped for did not come her way. She tried her hand at television and appeared in shows such as Aashiqui and Gharana, hoping to find more consistent work.

The actor was Pooja Dadwal . Born and raised in Mumbai, Pooja had wanted to act since she was young. Her big break came in 1995 when, at just 17, she was cast opposite Salman Khan in Veergati. For a teenager making her debut alongside one of Bollywood's biggest stars, it looked like the start of something big.

For some actors, a Bollywood debut can feel like the beginning of everything. This actor was only 17 when she got her first big break, opposite Salman Khan in Veergati. Sharing the screen with one of the biggest stars of the time gave her career an early push, but the opportunities she hoped would follow never quite came her way. She eventually walked away from acting, got married and moved to Goa. Years later, her life took an unexpected and painful turn.

When life took a devastating turn Years after leaving films, Pooja found herself going through a crisis she could never have imagined. In 2018, she was diagnosed with severe tuberculosis and was also battling serious problems with her lungs. Her health quickly worsened, leaving her weak and struggling to afford the treatment she needed.

Things became even harder when, according to reports, Pooja was left without support from her husband and in-laws. She returned to Mumbai with very little money and no one she could depend on. At one point, a well-wisher helped get her admitted to a government hospital.

With her medical expenses mounting and her condition getting worse, Pooja eventually turned to social media for help. She recorded a video asking people, including those she had worked with during her days in the film industry, to come forward and support her.

Her plea for help eventually reached people from her film days. Salman, who had worked with her in Veergati, stepped in to support her, while Ravi Kishan also came forward to help. Salman took care of her medical expenses for six months, making sure she could continue her treatment when she was struggling to afford it. Pooja has since spoken about his support and how much it meant to her during one of the most difficult phases of her life.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she had said, “I have this second life today, it is only because of him.”