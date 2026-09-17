Once Salman Khan's co-star at 17 in Veergati, this actor battled tuberculosis and now runs a tiffin service
Sharing the screen with Salman Khan gave her career an early push, but the opportunities she hoped would follow never quite came her way.
For some actors, a Bollywood debut can feel like the beginning of everything. This actor was only 17 when she got her first big break, opposite Salman Khan in Veergati. Sharing the screen with one of the biggest stars of the time gave her career an early push, but the opportunities she hoped would follow never quite came her way. She eventually walked away from acting, got married and moved to Goa. Years later, her life took an unexpected and painful turn.
A dream debut at 17
The actor was Pooja Dadwal. Born and raised in Mumbai, Pooja had wanted to act since she was young. Her big break came in 1995 when, at just 17, she was cast opposite Salman Khan in Veergati. For a teenager making her debut alongside one of Bollywood's biggest stars, it looked like the start of something big.
But things did not quite work out that way. Veergati failed to make much of an impact at the box office, and the film offers Pooja had hoped for did not come her way. She tried her hand at television and appeared in shows such as Aashiqui and Gharana, hoping to find more consistent work.
After some time, Pooja chose to step away from acting altogether. She got married and moved to Goa, where life took her in a completely different direction. Instead of film sets and auditions, she began managing a casino with her husband and settled into a life far removed from the world of Bollywood.
When life took a devastating turn
Years after leaving films, Pooja found herself going through a crisis she could never have imagined. In 2018, she was diagnosed with severe tuberculosis and was also battling serious problems with her lungs. Her health quickly worsened, leaving her weak and struggling to afford the treatment she needed.
Things became even harder when, according to reports, Pooja was left without support from her husband and in-laws. She returned to Mumbai with very little money and no one she could depend on. At one point, a well-wisher helped get her admitted to a government hospital.
With her medical expenses mounting and her condition getting worse, Pooja eventually turned to social media for help. She recorded a video asking people, including those she had worked with during her days in the film industry, to come forward and support her.
Her plea for help eventually reached people from her film days. Salman, who had worked with her in Veergati, stepped in to support her, while Ravi Kishan also came forward to help. Salman took care of her medical expenses for six months, making sure she could continue her treatment when she was struggling to afford it. Pooja has since spoken about his support and how much it meant to her during one of the most difficult phases of her life.
Speaking to Instant Bollywood, she had said, “I have this second life today, it is only because of him.”
Starting again from a 10x10 room
Beating tuberculosis was only the first step. Pooja still had to figure out how to earn a living after losing the career she had once hoped would support her. She moved into a 10x10 room in a Mumbai chawl and worked as a domestic helper to get by.
She made one more attempt at acting in 2020 with the Punjabi film Shukarana: Guru Nanak Dev Ji Ka, but it did not change her circumstances. Pooja eventually decided to find work outside the industry. With help from director Rajendra Singh, she started a tiffin service from her home, cooking meals and delivering them to customers.
Today, Pooja's life is far removed from the one she had imagined when she entered films at 17. She no longer has the film industry around her, but she has found a way to earn for herself and keep going.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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