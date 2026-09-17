Duncan Sheik health update: What happened to Grammy-winning singer? All on health issues after hospitalization

Sheik, 56, shot to fame in 1996 with his breakout single “Barely Breathing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 1998.

They did not reveal details about his illness or the reason behind his hospitalization. “Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time,” the statement said. The family also requested privacy while thanking fans for their support.

Duncan Sheik, the singer-songwriter best known for his 1996 hit “Barely Breathing,” has been hospitalized and remains in critical but stable condition, according to a statement from his family. The 56-year-old musician is currently receiving medical treatment, his family announced through his official Instagram account on September 16.

The Grammy winner has since shared multiple posts with captions that suggest he has spent the last month in a hospital. On September 6, Sheik shared another one of his selfies and wrote, “Sorry for the selfies. But I'm still bored in the hospital. Do you like (good) magazines?”

However, on August 21 , Sheik shared a selfie with the caption, “I would prefer to be home making music, But a bit of reflection is not too bad… boring hospital stays have their benefits (outside the obvious.)”

Sheik has reportedly been in and out of the hospital since the beginning of this year. A user on Reddit wrote, "Sadly he seems to have some sort of chronic illness. He has posts on Instagram mentioning various hospital stays since January of this year!

Sheik shared another selfie on September 7 with the caption, “Out of here in 60 hours.” It is, although, not known if he was referring to being out of the hospital in the “60 hours.”

His last post before the statement from September 16 was on September 10. He shared a selfie of himself without any caption.

Sheik has publicly acknowledged his hospital visits and stays but has chosen not to disclose the medical reasons behind them.

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The ‘Barely Breathing’ fame to Broadway success Sheik’s career expanded beyond pop music after his early success. He became a respected composer for theatre and won a Grammy Award in 2008 for Best Musical Show Album for Spring Awakening.

The Broadway musical, which featured original cast members including Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff, became a major cultural success after its debut. Sheik composed the music for the production, while Steven Sater wrote the lyrics. Sheik has also created music for stage adaptations of The Secret Life of Bees and American Psycho beyond his Broadway career.

In an interview with the Hartford Stage, Sheik said, “It is great to experience the music with all the trappings. Also, being able to be in the audience to experience the music as oppose to being the one performing the music is great fun.”

He further added, “I’m always searching for a deeper happiness that’s about creating value, doing something that moves other people and being part of a community.”

He went on to release his ninth studio album, Claptrap, in 2022, continuing his work as a singer and songwriter.

His love for music is evident as he said in the 2017 interview, “I've been writing and making music since I was 6 years old. I want to make music that moves peoples’ hearts and transports them to some kind of mysterious, enigmatic, beautiful, amazing place.”